Hendrick Health says more ICU beds needed to handle 3rd COVID-19 wave

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Only one ICU bed is left in the Big Country and more staff from the State arriving soon to help expand capacity as medical experts talk about the third COVID-19 surge in the Abilene area.

Brad Holland, President and CEO of Hendrick Health, says the biggest need during this third spike of cases in the Abilene area is more ICU beds.

“The TSA data that we reference demonstrates undeniably that we have one ICU bed in these 22-county locations,” said Holland. “The entire 22 counties around us, and we are referenced as TSA-D, that one bed is in Rolling Plains.”

Gov. Greg Abbott says that if a TSA has a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of 15 percent or more, for at least seven days, then tighter restrictions will be enacted — but that’s not the number that doctors are concerned with here.

“The TSA threshold isn’t really applicable to the experience we see here in West Texas because it includes beds like behavioral health, OCEANS. . . it includes rehab beds, and hospital beds in the rural communities that do not treat COVID patients,” said Holland.

Even though areas like Amarillo, El Paso, and Lubbock have all exceeded the 15% threshold, they still have more ICU beds then Abilene

However, Doctor Stephen Lowry with Hendrick Health says we can predict how many ICU beds they will need here.

“When you look at the trends locally, about 5-to-6 percent end up needing hospitalization and of those about 10 percent end up going to the ICU,” said Lowry.

Between the two hospitals in Abilene, there are only 40 ICU beds, which is the lowest amount in Texas, but the State is sending in nurses and physicians to help with staffing, which should allow Hedrick to expand their ICU capacity.

“We want to ensure that the community understands the limitations to the hospitals so they can make choices to support the hospitals,” said Holland.

While they are still scrambling to get more facilities, Holland and Lowry are pleading with the community to help stop the spread by wearing masks and limiting gatherings.

“This is a total economic request and partnership for the entire community because we all have to do our part, it’s not about individual liberties it’s about supporting your neighbor and saving lives with your mask,” said Holland.

You can watch the whole Hendrick Health COVID-19 update from this morning’s city council, here.

