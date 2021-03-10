Hendrick Health warns of possible 4th surge of COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health officials are warning the public about a possible fourth surge of COVID-19.

Officials said the fourth surge could happen in April or May unless more vaccinations are administered.

“There is a projected fourth surge that’s projected in the April-May if we don’t get out in front of it and get our community adequately vaccinated,” said Hendrick Health Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety Susan Greenwood. “We are doing everything we can to prevent that from happening.”

In Taylor County, 25,518 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health and Human Services. A total of 14,747 are fully vaccinated in Taylor County.

Another reason for the possible surge is the different variants of COVID-19 being reported across the U.S., Greenwood said.

“There’s a little bit of projection out there, that with the variants that if we don’t get our communities vaccinated and get what’s called herd immunity that these variants might take over and there be another surge,” said Greenwood. “I’m not trying to panic the community at all but this is what viruses do.”

Hendrick Health warned of the possible fourth wave on the same day Governor Abbott’s mask mandate was lifted and the state was reopened at 100% capacity.

Following the Governor’s announcement last week, Hendrick officials said they were concerned that Abilene COVID-19 cases could rise.

Hendrick Health said masks are still required at all of its campuses and facilities, to include its doctor’s offices.

“The hospital has to follow hospital regulations and recommendations and right now, we are still under the recommendations — the orders from the CDC — that say masking, social distancing, screening for illness within the hospital walls, and we still have to follow that,” said Greenwood.

On Wednesday, the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District announced that 1-C individuals will now be eligible for the vaccine. The 1-C group includes all people ages 50-64 as well as childcare workers.

