Hendrick pleads with local businesses to help stop ‘exponential surge’ in COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health System officials are pleading with local businesses to do their part to help stop an “exponential surge” in COVID-19 cases.

These officials held a press conference Friday morning to express their concern that over the past week-and-a-half, COVID-19 cases in the Big Country’s Trauma Service Area have gone from a “slow rise” to an “exponential surge”.

ICU and hospital capacity still remain an issue as more and more patients become hospitalized.

Last month, Hendrick Health System officially merged with Regional Medical Center, securing two additional campuses – Abilene south and Brownwood.

The additional campuses have allowed Hendrick to expand their ICU and hosptial capacity, but these new rooms are quickly filling as well.

