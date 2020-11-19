Hendrick urges leaders to take precautions as COVID-19 cases approach shutdown threshold in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health System is urging local community leaders to take precautions as the number of COVID-19 cases approaches a level that warrants further shutdown from the state.

“The unthinkable has happened, and we are on the trajectory to reach the level that will trigger a shutdown of our economy by the State within the next two weeks,” Hendrick officials explain in a letter to local leaders.

In the letter, these officials say there were 101 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Big Country’s Trauma Service Area as of November 19, and if the number of hospitalized patients reaches 145, further restrictions could be enacted.

Hendrick predicts that if the current trend continues, they will reach the 145 mark within the next 10 days.

They are asking community leaders to encourage the public to take the following precautions: 1. enforce mask mandates 2. cancel all non-essential events 3. go virtual.

To learn more about the Big Country’s current COVID-19 situation, read the full letter, which was signed by 15 community leaders, below:

