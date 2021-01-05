Here’s how elderly and at-risk people can sign up for COVID-19 vaccine in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Abilene is currently in phase 1B of COVID distribution, which means if you are over the age of 65 or if you are over the age of 16 with a preexisting-health condition, you can sign up to get your vaccine.

“So right now, we’re asking people to go to our website,” said Annette Lerma, director of public health for Taylor County and Abilene.

Lerma says there’s a survey you need to fill out to get in line.

“We do understand that there’s lots of people who either don’t have access to the internet,” said Lerma.

While others need help navigating the internet, but Lerma has a solution.

“All you adult children who have elderly parents call them and help them fill out the form. So, if you can get them on the phone, and you’ve got the form in front of you on your computer, you can take all that information down and hit submit,” said Lerma.

The other option is to call the health department directly.

“I have 12 people who are working on nothing other than taking the calls that need help with filling the form out,” said Lerma.

Senior citizen Reverend Iziar Lankford said he is supposed to get the vaccine soon.

“Are you excited to get this vaccine? What are you hoping for?”

“Yes, I am looking forward to it,” said Lankford.

Lankford said he can still remember when a classmate got polio and survived.

“They found a cure for polio, so I am convinced that we’ll be cured for this pandemic,” said Lankford.

Lankford encourages people to get the vaccine too.

“I believe the science, everyone if you get an opportunity, please take it, it can be the difference between life and death,” said Lankford.

Lerma says that everyone in the phase 1 who wants a vaccine will receive one.

“There are lots and lots in phase 1 b so I can imagine we will be here for a little bit longer,” said Lerma.

Lerma does clarify that they will keep giving the vaccine to elderly and at-risk patients until no one else in phase one can be identified.

For the link to the forms, click here.