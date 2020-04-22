Immigration detainee becomes 5th COVID-19 patient in Jones County

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An immigration detainee has become the 5th COVID-19 patient in Jones County.

County Judge Dale Spurgeon confirmed the positive diagnosis Wednesday, saying the detainee has been placed in isolation at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson.

This detainee’s current condition is unknown.

The first three COVID-19 patients in Jones County have recovered and are being allowed out of isolation, though their family members are still having to self-monitor.

No information was provided about the status of the fourth patient.

There are now COVID-19 cases in several locations around the Big Country, including 164 in Abilene.

An outbreak at AbiMar Foods, a factory with two locations in town, has resulted in 52 of their 500-600 employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The City of Abilene will give an update on COVID-19 cases each afternoon.

