Individuals now able to self-schedule appointments for Abilene COVID-19 vaccination clinics

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Individuals who qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccination can now schedule themselves for appointments at an upcoming Abilene Taylor County Public Health District (ATCPHD) vaccine clinic.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment or learn more about the process, go to www.abilenetx.gov/vaccineschedule. Individuals may also schedule an appointment for someone without internet access or ability to navigate the sign-up on their own.

At www.abilenetx.gov/vaccineschedule individuals will:

1. Enter their personal information & click Proceed.

2. Answer the health history questions and click Proceed.

3. Choose a date for a vaccination appointment by clicking on the box to open a calendar. Available dates will be shown in blue; unavailable dates will be grayed out.

4. Choose a location and time for that date by clicking in the Locations box.

5. Click confirm, and a QR code with a confirmation screen will appear. Please screenshot this code or print it out to bring to your appointment to be looked up more efficiently. If you are unable to save or print the code, staff can confirm your appointment with a picture ID.

If an individual is already on the Health District’s waitlist, they are encouraged to use this self-scheduling tool to schedule a vaccination appointment and eliminate waiting on a call. Scheduling an appointment at www.abilenetx.gov/vaccineschedule will result in a better user experience than waiting for ATCPHD staff to call for an appointment. However, ATCPHD staff will continue to call people from the waiting list.

The ATCPHD is following CDC screening protocol, and currently vaccinating individuals eligible under the 1A and 1B categories.