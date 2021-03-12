Jim Ned CISD ‘is no longer requiring individuals to wear face coverings’

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jim Ned CISD is the latest Big Country school district to no longer require face coverings.
Effective Monday, March 15, no individuals – staff or students – will be required to wear face coverings, however, anyone who wishes to do so still can.
This change is in direct response to Governor Greg Abbott’s repealing of the statewide mask mandate Wednesday.
Other COVID-19 restrictions, such as no visitors on campus, will still be in effect at Jim Ned CISD.
Get more information on the latest protocols in this letter sent to parents Friday afternoon:
Masking Made Optional in JNCISD
As you know, Jim Ned CISD has been in compliance with Governor Abbott’s order regarding face-coverings, GA-29, since August 2020. As of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, a new Executive Order GA-34 superseded all previous orders & the State of Texas is no longer requiring individuals to wear face-coverings. Accordingly, by board action on Friday, March 12th, Jim Ned CISD will no longer require individuals to wear face-coverings. However, students and staff members who choose to continue wearing face-coverings are more than welcome to do so. In addition, the district will now allow food delivery from outside entities to each campus. The board’s decisions go into effect on our first day back from Spring Break (Mon. 3/15/21).
Multiple Factors Considered
We want our families & staff to know that the board did not take this decision lightly. There was thorough discussion among the board with administration and one of our local physicians as well. Information from TEA, UIL, & the County Judge’s office was also considered. Other risk factors–such as possible COVID exposure of students/staff from travel during Spring Break–were also considered. In the end, with no COVID cases currently in the district & with the availability of vaccines becoming more widespread, the board voted to allow families and staff to make their own choice regarding face-coverings. But the board also gave authority to administration to reinstate COVID risk mitigation strategies, including masking, should we see a significant spike in COVID cases. As a result, the district revised it’s “COVID Standard Response Protocol” (located on JN website under COVID tab) to reflect the possibility of implementing required masking for designated groups, grade levels, or campuses in Stage 3 of the protocol.
Other COVID Restrictions Remain for Now
All other COVID-related expectations remain in place for the time-being, including restrictions on visitors to campuses. The district will continue to emphasize other risk mitigation strategies other than masking, including regular hand-sanitizing, social distancing as much as possible, and continued custodial care to limit and/or prevent future COVID outbreaks. In the event an outbreak occurs, the district still has Germblast on the ready to address any future concerns.
In addition to the board granting authority to administration to increase COVID restrictions as needed, the board also gave the administration the ability to reduce or remove other COVID-related restrictions as conditions warrant. We will proceed cautiously, but optimistically, while closely monitoring cases in our area. Ultimately, it continues to be the goal of the district to keep school in-session and continue all of our extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year.
The district is so grateful for our entire Jim Ned community. We realize that there are differing thoughts and opinions on all-things-COVID in the Jim Ned Valley. We respect the varying viewpoints & just appreciate your support moving forward. Let’s all continue to pray that COVID dissipates and our community remains healthy! And let’s finish our spring semester strong!