Jim Ned CISD ‘is no longer requiring individuals to wear face coverings’

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jim Ned CISD is the latest Big Country school district to no longer require face coverings.

Effective Monday, March 15, no individuals – staff or students – will be required to wear face coverings, however, anyone who wishes to do so still can.

This change is in direct response to Governor Greg Abbott’s repealing of the statewide mask mandate Wednesday.

Other COVID-19 restrictions, such as no visitors on campus, will still be in effect at Jim Ned CISD.

Get more information on the latest protocols in this letter sent to parents Friday afternoon: