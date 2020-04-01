KTAB News to air forum to help people, businesses in need during coronavirus pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) — KTAB News is set to air a 30-minute broadcast on Thursday afternoon dedicated to helping people and businesses navigate available help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Help in the Big Country is presented by First Bank Texas. The forum is in coordination with the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas.

KTAB will air the forum on Thursday from 4 until 4:30 p.m. It will also be streamed to BigCountryHomepage.com and the Facebook pages of KTAB News, First Bank Texas and the Abilene Chamber of Commerce.

The forum will be moderated by veteran reporter Victor Sotelo. Panelists include: Abilene Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Doug Peters, Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas Executive Director Mary Ross Regional, Director of Texas Tech Small Business Development Center David Smith, and banking officials from First Bank Texas.

“These are unprecedented times and we are proud to partner with First Bank Texas to inform and empower our community,” said KTAB General Manager/Vice President Albert Gutierrez. “Our team of journalists continues to be on the forefront of providing the most important information to the community and this is another example of our commitment.”

<a href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/z139toiu1v2jg4o/"> Fill out my Wufoo form! </a>

Latest Posts: