Letter: Hospital merger gives Abilene possibility to expand ICU capacity

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health System says their recent purchase of two local hospitals will give them the possibility of expanding their ICUs during a critical time in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter written to Abilene and Taylor County leaders, Hendrick CEO Brad Holland addressed the importance of acquiring Abilene Regional Medical Center and Brownwood Regional Medical Center, saying “Hendrick Health will continue to look for ways to expand ICU capacity quickly, but we know will take some time since we just acquired the other two hospitals. At least we have the opportunity to do so, as I don’t believe without the acquisition this possibility would even be on the table.”

Hendrick Medical Center’s current ICU has remained full or at capacity for the past several days.

The hospital will provide an update on their current ICU situation Friday afternoon.

Wednesday, Holland said there was only 1 ICU bed available in the entire Big Country – a number that fluctuates as more patients recover or are admitted, but it hasn’t been looking good.

One out of every 10 beds at Hendrick Medical Center had a COVID-19 patient Monday.

Also in the letter, Holland thanked the City for their cooperation with mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

He will continue to work with city officials as the pandemic continues.

“I would like to thank you for partnering with the hospital to promote the census status and give the community an opportunity to make adjustments quickly,” Holland says. “This gives us the opportunity to make decisions locally, before they are made for us, by the state or public opinion, due to the rise in active COVID-19 cases and the lagging result to the local hospital resources and capacity limitations.”

Read his full letter below: