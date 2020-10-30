Letter: Hospital merger gives Abilene possibility to expand ICU capacity

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health System says their recent purchase of two local hospitals will give them the possibility of expanding their ICUs during a critical time in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hendrick Medical Center’s current ICU has remained full or at capacity for the past several days.
The hospital will provide an update on their current ICU situation Friday afternoon.
Wednesday, Holland said there was only 1 ICU bed available in the entire Big Country – a number that fluctuates as more patients recover or are admitted, but it hasn’t been looking good.
One out of every 10 beds at Hendrick Medical Center had a COVID-19 patient Monday.
Also in the letter, Holland thanked the City for their cooperation with mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
He will continue to work with city officials as the pandemic continues.
Read his full letter below:
Annette, Dr. Drachenburg and city leadership – I would like to thank you for partnering with the hospital to promote the census status and give the community an opportunity to make adjustments quickly. This gives us the opportunity to make decisions locally, before they are made for us, by the state or public opinion, due to the rise in active COVID-19 cases and the lagging result to the local hospital resources and capacity limitations.
The messaging that each of you have done since our last meeting is appreciated and I know sets the stage for the larger and harder decisions to come if the trend is not corrected quickly. The public PSA from the health department was well done and much appreciated!
Hendrick Health will continue to look for ways to expand ICU capacity quickly, but we know will take some time since we just acquired the other two hospitals. At least we have the opportunity to do so, as I don’t believe without the acquisition this possibility would even be on the table.
For the month of October, we denied about 60 transfers to our ICU alone from hospitals around us that do not have the expertise to treat COVId-19 patients at this higher and specialized care level. This is not expected to change, so we continue to balance keeping beds open for our immediate community, meeting federal EMTALA transfer laws and the regional hospital needs.
Since our meeting, the news has taken our proposed colored alert system, thresholds, proposed recommendations and promoted/reported on it. At this point, I would encourage the health department to adopt it, and work with us immediately to make any adjustments necessary to partner in the message.
I will direct my marketing team to promote shortly, but I want to give the health department, city and county an opportunity to “own it” instead of the hospital. Not sure how this works politically, as it’s not management by consensus, it’s management by hospital/community need and messaging.
Today I meet with some state leadership to discuss what sort of state resources exist to help us expand ICU capacity (i.e.: state ICU nursing pool), but want to ensure the request does not trigger any state economic restriction triggers. I will keep you posted on our ability to expand ICU capacity.
Judge Boles and Major Williams- I think the two of you are doing an amazing job and look forward to continue to “control the controllables.” My clinical leadership team welcomes the opportunity to partner with you in any emergency messaging to help provide support for difficult messaging, should the need arise, as I believe it does at this point to stop the trend. That’s what I go back to, what “bullet” is left to change the trend, as the trend was always changed in the last two surges. The trend did not “just occur”, there was always an action to change the trajectory.
Please forward to the Judge.
Stay positive and test negative, as we look for ways to expand capacity, promote standard of ICU care and wait for the vaccine. I believe this is a period of time that requires action, not a new normal, but it may be several more months.
Thanks, Brad