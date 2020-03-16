Breaking News
Abilene, Wylie ISDs now closed through Friday due to COVID-19, next week could be affected too
1  of  39
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Ranger College Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Man holds a “Will work for toilet paper” sign to spread a little humor among coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (NEXSTAR) — A man held a “Will work for toilet paper” sign along Highway 59 in Bay Minette, Alabama Saturday afternoon.

He was not being serious; it was just for laughs. A viewer sent this picture to sister-station WKRG.

The man with the sign, Jordan Callaway, said the purpose was to give the community a good laugh among the coronavirus stress.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss