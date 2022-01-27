LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas hospital hosted a wedding Tuesday for a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit who was marrying his ex-wife.

The patient, identified as Eddie D., was diagnosed with cancer in October 2021, only three months after being told he was in remission.

Shortly after developing bacterial pneumonia, Eddie was infected with COVID-19, which landed him in the ICU, a representative for MountainView Hospital said.

Eddie, a 33-year military veteran, and Patricia, a retired nurse, first met in the 1970s before getting married. They divorced after about a year. (MountainView Hospital)

Eddie D., who is under COVID precautions, asked Patricia M. to marry him on Monday over a text message.

Eddie, a 33-year military veteran, and Patricia, a retired nurse, first met in the 1970s before getting married shortly afterward. They later divorced.

Now at 74 and 75 years old, respectively, they decided to give it another go.

“We were young and stupid,” Patricia said. “We divorced in a year but maintained contact over the years.”

The pair went on and lived their lives —had families, births, and deaths. A little over five years ago, they found each other again.

Patricia saw online that it was Eddie’s birthday and dropped him a note: “Happy Birthday to my favorite ex-husband.”

Eddie, who lived in California, stopped in Las Vegas after visiting his son on the East Coast to visit Patricia and take her out to dinner. The rest, well, is history.

“We never really thought about getting married again,” Patricia said.

They moved in together in 2017.

“We’ve had five wonderful years,” Patricia said.

Because of Eddie’s COVID-positive status, Patricia hadn’t visited him before they remarried.

The hospital’s administration had to sign off and approve their in-person wedding.

“We hope this day was an unforgettable experience for Eddie and Patricia,” said MountainView Hospital CEO Julie Taylor. “This is proof that love prevails and that people are stronger together and that there are joyful moments amidst the challenges.”