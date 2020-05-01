Mobile COVID-19 testing taking place in Abilene, Cross Plains, Coleman this weekend

A medical worker takes a swab at a drive-in coronavirus testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Chessington, England, Wednesday April 29, 2020. Coronavirus testing is now available for more people in England from Wednesday as the government relaxed rules on eligibility. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

(KTAB/KRBC) – Mobile COVID-19 testing is taking place in Abilene, Cross Plains, and Coleman this weekend.

The testing will take place at the following times and locations:

Friday, May 1 Cross Plains – 108 North Beech Street

Saturday, May 2

Abilene – 6097 Buffalo Gap Road

Sunday, May 3

Coleman – 13152 Texas 206

Testing will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day, and only people who have made an appointment beforehand will be administered a test.

Call (512)883-2400 or visit this website to begin the pre-screening and appointment making process.

The City of Abilene says they have been given 100 testing slots, 12 of which will be going to the Constables Office, and the other 88 which will mostly be used for the staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

If any testing slots remain, they will be opened to the general public. The City will let the public know how many slots are available Friday afternoon, so people can make appointments.

This map shows all the local COVID-19 testing locations, including hospitals and other stationary testing facilities.

