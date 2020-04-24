Mobile COVID-19 testing taking place in Anson

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mobile COIVD-19 testing will be taking place in Anson this weekend.
The testing is scheduled for Sunday, April 26, at the fire station (1102 Avenue I) from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Anyone who wants to be tested will need to either call (512)883-2400 or go online at txcovidtest.org to complete pre-screening and be giving an appointment time.
Testing will only be performed on those who have made appointments in advance.
Appointments will be scheduled for anyone exhibiting one or more of the following symptoms:
- fever and/or chills
- cough (dry or productive)
- fatigue
- body aches/muscle or joint pain
- shortness of breath
- sore throat
- headaches
- nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- nasal congestion
- loss of taste and/or smell
All tests will be administered at no-cost.
Similar testing is taking place in Eastland Friday, April 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
