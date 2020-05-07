Mobile COVID-19 testing taking place in Taylor, Haskell counties

A medical worker takes a swab at a drive-in coronavirus testing facility at the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Chessington, England, Wednesday April 29, 2020. Coronavirus testing is now available for more people in England from Wednesday as the government relaxed rules on eligibility. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

(KTAB/KRBC) – Mobile COVID-19 testing is taking place in Taylor and Haskell counties Thursday.

The testing will take place at the following times and locations:

Thursday, May 7

Buffalo Gap – 100 Vine Street

Haskell – 1 Avenue N

Testing will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day, and only people who have made an appointment beforehand will be administered a test.

Appointments will be scheduled for anyone exhibiting one or more of the following symptoms:

fever and/or chills

cough (dry or productive)

fatigue

body aches/muscle or joint pain

shortness of breath

sore throat

headaches

nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

nasal congestion

loss of taste and/or smell

All tests will be administered at no-cost.

Call (512)883-2400 or visit this website to begin the pre-screening and appointment making process.

This map shows all the local COVID-19 testing locations, including hospitals and other stationary testing facilities.

