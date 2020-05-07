(KTAB/KRBC) – Mobile COVID-19 testing is taking place in Taylor and Haskell counties Thursday.
The testing will take place at the following times and locations:
Thursday, May 7
- Buffalo Gap – 100 Vine Street
- Haskell – 1 Avenue N
Testing will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day, and only people who have made an appointment beforehand will be administered a test.
Appointments will be scheduled for anyone exhibiting one or more of the following symptoms:
- fever and/or chills
- cough (dry or productive)
- fatigue
- body aches/muscle or joint pain
- shortness of breath
- sore throat
- headaches
- nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- nasal congestion
- loss of taste and/or smell
All tests will be administered at no-cost.
Call (512)883-2400 or visit this website to begin the pre-screening and appointment making process.
This map shows all the local COVID-19 testing locations, including hospitals and other stationary testing facilities.
Latest Posts:
- Governor Abbott reveals why salons reopened, details strategy for COVID-19 recovery
- Two McDonald’s employees shot in Oklahoma City over COVID-19 dining room policy, police say
- Stimulus payments made to those incarcerated should be returned, IRS says
- Unanimous Supreme Court throws out ‘Bridgegate’ convictions
- Mobile COVID-19 testing taking place in Taylor, Haskell counties