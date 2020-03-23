ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than 100 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Abilene, and 90 of those tests are still awaiting results.
The City of Abilene, for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, released their testing numbers on social media Monday, showing exactly how many tests had been administered.
As of 2:00 p.m. March 23, the total number tested was 105, with 15 of those tests having negative results.
The remaining 90 tests were still pending, and it’s currently unknown when those test results will return.
City of Abilene officials will be posting their test results at least once a day to their Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as their official website.
BigCountryHomepage will also work hard to provide the latest testing numbers from around the Big Country. Check back for the latest information.
Latest Posts:
- Amid virus, humble toilet paper is suddenly a hot commodity
- KTAB, KRBC y Telemundo Abilene transmitirán una reunion virtual del ayuntamiento sobre coronavirus con líderes locales
- Someten a más de 100 personas a pruebas para detectar COVID-19 en Abilene, 90 aún esperan resultados
- Watch Live at 2:30 p.m.- Ark. governor, ADH secretary give update on state’s COVID-19 response
- More than 100 people tested for COVID-19 in Abilene, 90 still awaiting results