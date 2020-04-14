Newsfeed Now

Neighborhood Zumba class in Denver becomes viral hit, spreads joy

by: Emily Allen, KDVR

DENVER (KDVR) — Video of a Denver neighborhood and an Amazon Delivery Driver dancing together in a social-distancing Zumba class has gone viral, viewed hundreds of thousands of times on social media, much to the surprise of the women featured in the video.

Holly Porterfield said her neighbor encouraged her to start a Zumba class for her neighborhood. Porterfield loves to dance and has been a long-time supporter of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance and Denver Arts & Venues. While she trained as a Zumba instructor, she’d never taught a class. Turns out, Porterfield was an excellent teacher and her neighborhood latched on.

“I’m having a blast. I think movement is everything,” said Porterfield. “We are all aware of what’s happening during this time and this is a way to connect with ourselves, connect with our community and empower ourselves. It’s healing through movement.”

On Friday, an Amazon delivery driver joined the Zumba Class. The video was posted on social media and quickly went viral.

“They are our life line right now. All of our grocery workers, delivery people, and so to have him come out and release some energy was fantastic” said Porterfield.

Porterfield is not on social media herself, but said her children have been watching the video spread across the U.S. Porterfield hopes it encourages people to support one another and keep moving.

“It speaks to our shared existence right now and our humanity,” said Porterfield.

