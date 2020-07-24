New COVID-19 death reported in Brown County, 17 total to-date

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Another COVID-19 patient has died in Brown County, marking the 17th death to-date.

Friday, Brownwood/Brown County Health Department officials confirmed the latest death, saying the patient was a female in her 80s who was not living at a nursing home.

Most of the other deaths have been connected to assisted living facilities.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County can be found below:

2994 Tested

2645 Negative

316 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)

8 Positive Antigen/Antibody

33 Pending

198 Recovered

101 Active Cases

17 Deaths

