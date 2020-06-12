No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Taylor County Friday, 6 still remain active

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Taylor County Friday, and 6 patients are still fighting the virus.

To-date, there have been 252 total cases in the County and nearly 7,000 tests conducted.

No patients are currently hospitalized, and the 6 active cases are in self-isolation.

Demographic information, including common symptoms, for active cases can be found in the graphics below:

