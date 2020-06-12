No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Taylor County Friday, 6 still remain active

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Taylor County Friday, and 6 patients are still fighting the virus.
To-date, there have been 252 total cases in the County and nearly 7,000 tests conducted.
No patients are currently hospitalized, and the 6 active cases are in self-isolation.
Demographic information, including common symptoms, for active cases can be found in the graphics below:
Latest Posts:
- KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: A beautiful last weekend of Spring is on the way!
- 53 years since landmark ‘Loving vs. Virginia’ case ending ban on interracial marriage
- Dave Chappelle speaks on George Floyd in new Netflix special
- Telemundo Abilínea – 12 de junio, 2020
- Arkansas Walmart becomes pilot store for all self-checkout lanes