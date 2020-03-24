North Carolina man arrested for coronavirus hoax at Walmart

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WIVB) – A 31-year-old North Carolina man is facing felony charges for falsely saying he has coronavirus.
In a Facebook live video that’s been viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube, Justin M. Rhodes is seen walking through Walmart saying that he “definitely tested positive” for COVID-19 and showing very little regard for those around him touching items and saying “If I got it, you all got it”.
Police collaborated with local health officials and discovered Rhodes did not have coronavirus. He was arrested for Felony Perpetrating a hoax in a Public Building and Disorderly Conduct.
Rhodes is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.
Latest Posts:
- ‘There’s a real surge coming’: Watch Abilene hospitals discuss preparation for COVID-19 virus
- 90-year-old woman makes full recovery from coronavirus
- City of Eastland sets up drop-off point for hygiene supplies in response to COVID-19 confirmed cases
- City of Amarillo: First COVID-19 death reported
- 2nd case of COVID-19 virus confirmed in Eastland County