On site visitations suspended at Brown County Jail due to COVID-19 outbreak

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Brown County Jail has caused the on site inmate visitations to be suspended.

Sheriff Vance Hill made the decision to start the visitation suspension effective immediately August 18.

His decision, made in conjunction with the local health authority and the Texas Jail Commission, “is in response to several staff and inmates being infected with the COVID-19 virus,” according to a press release.

Attorneys and other agencies are still allowed to visit, provided they take necessary precautions, and video visitation is still an option for other visitors.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact jail staff at (325)641-2202.