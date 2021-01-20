One new COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 114 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19-related death and 114 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 114 new cases, 44 are from PCR tests and 70 are from antigen tests.

The latest death reported is a female in her 80s with preexisting conditions.

One hundred twenty-two patients recovered, but 120 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 13,460 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,572 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: