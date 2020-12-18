One new COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 171 positive cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19-related deaths and 171 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 171 new cases, 45 are from PCR tests and 126 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new death reported is a male in his 50s. It’s unknown if he had preexisting health conditions.

One hundred fifty-seven recovered, but 100 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 10,100 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,389 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

