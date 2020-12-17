One new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 90 positive cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19-related deaths and 90 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Thursday show that of the 90 new cases, 43 are from PCR tests and 37 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new death reported is a female in her 60s with preexisting conditions.

One hundred thirty-eight recovered, but 95 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 9,929 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,375 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

