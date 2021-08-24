Organizers scaling down Abilene’s first PRIDE event due to COVID-19 outbreak

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted the Abilene PRIDE Alliance to scale back their first-ever gay pride event in the Key City.

Eventually slated to be an all day affair, PRIDE 2021 will now be a only a parade, focused around a message of immunization against COVID-19.

The “Denims and Diamonds” themed parade will take place on Saturday, September 25, beginning at Everman Park on North 1st Street at 2:00 p.m. and then continuing down Cypress Street for several blocks.

More family-friendly events, including a street dance, were originally scheduled to take place after the parade, followed by an evening drag show.

However, organizers felt that it would be “irresponsible” to hold a full-scale event during this surge in COVID-19.

“Instead of indoor events and vendors, we will refocus the scope of the parade to a message of immunization against Covid-19 and awareness of the vaccine,” Abilene PRIDE Alliance President Sam Hatton explains. “We are partnering with the local health district to provide immunization stations along the parade route and getting the word out about the effectiveness of the vaccine.”

Read the full statement from Hatton below: