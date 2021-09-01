Paramount Abilene cancels all events in response to climb in COVID-19 cases

Paramount Abilene canceling all upcoming events in response to growing number of COVID-19 cases.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre is canceling all events due to an ongoing climb in COVID-19 cases.

Paramount staff made the decision Wednesday in response to Hendrick Health System moving their community safety dial to Level 6, showing rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has reached a critical level.

All Paramount events will be canceled until the Level 6 status is downgraded.

Patrons who purchased tickets for upcoming events such as Tangled, Goldfinger, and It’s Only a Play will be receiving full refunds soon.