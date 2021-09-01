Paramount Abilene cancels all events in response to climb in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paramount Abilene canceling all upcoming events in response to growing number of COVID-19 cases.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre is canceling all events due to an ongoing climb in COVID-19 cases.

Paramount staff made the decision Wednesday in response to Hendrick Health System moving their community safety dial to Level 6, showing rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has reached a critical level.

All Paramount events will be canceled until the Level 6 status is downgraded.

Patrons who purchased tickets for upcoming events such as Tangled, Goldfinger, and It’s Only a Play will be receiving full refunds soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

KRBC News

Trending stories