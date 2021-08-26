Pediatric Associates of Abilene pen letter supporting school mask mandate

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Pediatric Associates of Abilene have penned a letter supporting district-wide mask mandates for the upcoming school year.

In the letter, members of the association, including multiple pediatricians and public health authorities, emphasize the need for a mandate, saying this is the only way to keep children who are unable to make a choice about getting vaccinated safe.

Association members say increased safety measures during the 2020-21 school year, which did have a mask mandate, contributed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and other viral illnesses. 4

Read the full letter from the Pediatric Associates of Abilene below:

Abilene ISD will be discussing their mask policy during Monday evening’s school board meeting, and ahead of the event, district officials are asking parents to take a survey to give input on the issue.

