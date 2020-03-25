Police warn public of two men in scrubs, masks trying to conduct in-home COVID-19 tests in Hawley

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are warning the public of two men in scrubs and masks seen going door-to-door in Hawley in an attempt to conduct in-home COVID-19 tests.

The Coleman Police Department put the warning on social media Wednesday, saying, “Hawley PD has a report of 2 men wearing white scrubs, mask and gloves that came up to a residence wanting to come in and check for the COVID-19 virus. “

They were seen getting into a small silver or grey vehicle and left the scene after the resident refused to let them inside.

No one has official business going door-to-door in this manner.

Anyone who believes they may have the COVID-19 virus is instructed to call their primary healthcare provider or the health department for screening and/or testing information.

