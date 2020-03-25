JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are warning the public of two men in scrubs and masks seen going door-to-door in Hawley in an attempt to conduct in-home COVID-19 tests.
The Coleman Police Department put the warning on social media Wednesday, saying, “Hawley PD has a report of 2 men wearing white scrubs, mask and gloves that came up to a residence wanting to come in and check for the COVID-19 virus. “
They were seen getting into a small silver or grey vehicle and left the scene after the resident refused to let them inside.
No one has official business going door-to-door in this manner.
Anyone who believes they may have the COVID-19 virus is instructed to call their primary healthcare provider or the health department for screening and/or testing information.
Latest Posts:
- Trump weighs scaling back social distancing guidelines
- La policía advierte al público de dos hombres con batas y máscaras que dicen realizar pruebas de COVID-19 en el hogar
- 62 pruebas de COVID-19 dan negativo en Abilene, 110 aún están pendientes
- Trump grants Abbott’s major disaster declaration request for Texas from coronavirus
- Police warn public of two men in scrubs, masks trying to conduct in-home COVID-19 tests in Hawley