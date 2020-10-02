President Trump experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ of COVID-19: report

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on his way to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Minnesota for a fundraising event and a campaign rally. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19, a White House official told the Associated Press Friday.

Trump tweeted overnight Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus, President Trump, first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus

Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said in a memo Friday morning that Trump and the first lady “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

Conley said he expects the president will continue “carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

Trump was scheduled to campaign in Florida Friday, but the White House released an updated schedule that no longer lists the president as participating in the event. So far, the only meeting listed for the president Friday is a phone call on coronavirus support to vulnerable seniors.

The Trump administration hasn’t released any further details about the president’s plans at this time.

While the severity of Trump’s symptoms remain unknown, the positive test raises questions about what would happen if he were to become incapacitated due to the virus.

John Hudak, a senior fellow and deputy director at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Effective Public Management, outlined some of the scenarios designed to protect the continuity of government in the event of a positive COVID-19 test in a research note published in July.

“In an unfortunate scenario in which the president were to contract COVID-19 and need therapies such as a ventilator and/or the use of other therapies that would impair his cognitive abilities and/or abilities to communicate, there are a few procedures in place to deal with that situation,” Hudak said. For transparency, the Brookings Institute is a public policy nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Grassley (who is president pro tempore, third in line for the presidency), and members of the cabinet would all need to be isolated from the president, said Hudak.

Pence’s press secretary confirmed Friday morning that the vice president and his wife, Karen Pence, tested negative for the virus.

If Trump’s treatment were to impair his ability to perform his duties, the president could invoke Section 3 of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.

This would allow the vice president to become “acting president” until the president notifies the House and Senate that he is able to perform his duties once again.

President Ronald Reagan invoked Section 3 in 1985 and President George W. Bush did so twice in 2002 and 2007, all for medical procedures. World leaders, US officials react to President Donald Trump, first lady’s coronavirus diagnoses

If Trump were to decline rapidly, ruling out the possibility of invoking Section 3, Hudak said Section 4 of the 25th Amendment would provide a solution to such a crisis.

In that scenario, the vice president and a majority of the cabinet would send notice to the House and Senate “that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” This would also see the vice president assume the role of acting president until the president recovers.

“While presidential incapacity would be a serious national situation, the government would be able to function in a largely uninterrupted way until the president is recovered,” Hudak said.

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.

Latest Posts: