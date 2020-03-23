Report: First case of COVID-19 virus confirmed in Eastland County

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Eastland County.

Eastland County Today reports County Judge Rex Fields revealed the positive case during commissioners court Monday morning.

He said the person, whose age and gender has not been disclosed, was tested in Comanche County and resides in Cisco, Texas.

KTAB and KRBC are working to get additional information on Cisco’s COVID-19 case.

Prior to this positive, there were only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Big Country, both in Brown County.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide the latest local updates on COVID-19.

