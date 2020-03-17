Report: Kentucky Derby postponed for first time since WWII after coronavirus outbreak continues

FILE – In this April 7, 2018, file photo, Justify, ridden by Mike Smith, gallops past Bolt d’Oro, left, with jockey Javier Castellano, during the Santa Anita Derby horse race at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif. Justify won the race, and Bolt d’Oro came in second. The New York Times says Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown after a failed postrace drug test at Santa Anita that could have kept the horse out of the Kentucky Derby. The newspaper reported Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, that Bob Baffert-trained Justify tested positive for the drug scopolamine after winning the Santa Anita Derby. Justify went on to win the Derby and took the Preakness and Belmont stakes to complete the Triple Crown. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KETK) – One of America’s oldest sporting events has become the latest to postpone its future due to the spread of the coronavirus.

According to an ESPN report, the first leg of the Triple Crown will be pushed back from May 2 until September 5. The other legs, the Preakness and Belmont, are scheduled for May 16 and June 6, respectively.

This will be the first time since 1945 that the iconic race will not be held on the first Saturday in May. The Louisville Courier-Journal first reported that the race will be postponed.

This comes after President Trump declared a national emergency and the CDC recommended ‘social-distancing’ to practice healthy habits and prevent the spread of the virus. At a press conference on Monday, the CDC recommended that Americans keep social gatherings to 10 people or less for the rest of March.

On Friday, officials announced the Boston Marathon would be postponed until September. Over 38,000 runners compete from different states and countries and at least one million spectators are expected to attend the event every year. The event is a 124-year tradition with the only interruption being the 2013 bombing at the finish line.

Most major American professional sports leagues have pushed back their seasons due to the spread of the coronavirus, including Major League Baseball, the NBA, and the NHL. The NFL announced Monday that the league year would begin as schedueld, but that the draft in April would occur without fans.

