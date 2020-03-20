1  of  46
San Saba’s only fresh grocery store catches fire, no injuries reported

SAN SABA, Texas (KXAN) — Lowe’s Market, the only grocery store in San Saba, went up in flames early Friday morning.

The San Saba County Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured and they couldn’t confirm if the building was a total loss. It’s a big blow to the community of around 3,000 people given all the COVID-19 outbreak restrictions in place.

Residents say Lowe’s was the only grocery store in town with meat and fresh produce.

We will have more information on the fire as we receive it.

