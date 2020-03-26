Scurry County orders residents to ‘Shelter in Place’

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Scurry County, with support from the City of Snyder, has officially ordered all residents to ‘shelter in place’.

During a commissioner’s court meeting Thursday, Scurry County introduced the order, which will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Individuals performing essential activities, such as buying food or medical supplies or caring for a person or pet in another household, will still be allowed to leave their homes under the order.

Essential businesses, such as those involving healthcare, residence care, veterinary care, some government organizations, construction, utilities, infrastructure, and national security, will remain open and those residents will be allowed to go to work.

Grocery stores will remain open as well, with only a certain number of shoppers allowed inside, and restaurants will still be able to serve the public via delivery or to-go orders.

Many other businesses will be also allowed to remain open under strict guidelines.

As of Thursday, March 26, there are no positive COVID-19 cases in Scurry County.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article with more information soon. Check back to read the official declaration.

Latest Posts: