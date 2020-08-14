Senator John Cornyn coming to Abilene to discuss coronavirus response at Hendrick Health System

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Senator John Cornyn will be visiting Abilene next week to discuss local coronavirus response.

He will be at Hendrick Health System on Pine Street Monday alongside Mayor Anthony Williams of Abilene, President Dr. Phil Schubert of Abilene Christian University, Superintendent Dr. David Young of Abilene ISD, and President & CEO Brad Holland of Hendrick Health System to talk about how funding from the CARES Act has been used during the COVID-19 pandemic in Abilene.

First remarks will be made to thank health care workers at 1:00 p.m., followed by a socially distanced press conference.

KTAB and KRBC will attend the event and provide full coverage on Senator Cornyn’s visit Monday.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for additional information.

Latest Posts: