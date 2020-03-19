1  of  46
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene All Texas schools Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Stamford Baptist Church TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Sheriff: South Carolina employee lied about having coronavirus that shut down company

Coronavirus

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing charges after falsely claiming to have coronavirus, which led to the shutdown of a company in Spartanburg.

A SITEL employee falsely claimed he had COVID-19, causing the company to shut down for 5 days, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

“Seems to me like the fellow just wanted a two week paid vacation,” Sheriff Chuck Wright said during a press conference Thursday.

Photo of forged doctors note (Courtesy of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff says he used a forged doctor’s excuse.

He is facing charges for breach of peace and forgery, and is facing up to ten years in prison.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss