Taylor Co. reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers from the Abilene-Taylor County Health District show 78 new positive cases, 186 recoveries and two deaths.

The two deaths stemming from COVID-19, according to the health district, were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s. A total of 272 deaths have been reported in the county since the pandemic started.

Hospitalizations in the county were reported at 75, of which 48 were Taylor County residents and 27 from outside the county.

Wednesday’s numbers also showed 186 recoveries.

The total number of active cases in the county stands at 2,392.

More specific information on COVID-19 numbers in Taylor County can be seen in the graphic below: