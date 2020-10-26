Taylor County adds 59 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Fifty-nine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Taylor County, according to the local public health district.

One additional death in the county was also reported on Monday. Health officials said the death as a woman in her 80s with pre-existing conditions.

This is the 69th death in relation to the coronavirus in Taylor County.

Taylor County now has 1,216 active cases of COVID-19.

Total hospitalizations in the county are now at 28, with 18 being Taylor County residents and 10 being from outside the county.

The average age of hospitalization is 62.