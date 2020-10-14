Taylor County adds 87 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in a row

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

Statistics released Wednesday afternoon show that of the 87 new cases, 45 came from PCR tests and 42 came from antigen tests.

Thirteen patients who were actively fighting the virus recovered. Twenty-eight remain hospitalized, and their current conditions are not known at this time.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3596 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

