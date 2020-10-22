Taylor County adds record-breaking 99 new COVID-19 cases; 1003 total active cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Ninety-nine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Abilene and Taylor County, according to the Public Health District.

This is the highest number of new cases ever reported on a single day in Taylor County.

Additionally, one death was reported, related to the virus: A woman in her 60s with pre-existing conditions. This marks 66 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations in Taylor County were reported at 31. Of the 31 hospitalized, 14 were Taylor County residents, while 17 were from outside of the county.

The current number of active cases in Taylor County was listed at 1,003. A total of 29 new coveries were reported.