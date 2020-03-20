Taylor County courthouse to start screening visitors Monday

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Courthouse will be screen all visitors for coronavirus beginning Monday.
Every visitor, including attorneys and people with court dates, will be asked a series of questions before entering.
Anyone who fails will not get access to the Taylor County Courthouse and the appropriate county office or court will be notified of that person’s failure.
“Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone that needs to conduct business at any Taylor County building to please stay home if you are ill and to please contact the county office you need by phone,” according to a press released.
Those with court dates who are ill are asked to contact their attorneys or the court for instructions.
The questionnaire can be found below:
