Taylor County COVID-19 Increase: Texas helps with staff shortage, morale low at long-term facilities, hospitals prepare for vaccine

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District held a meeting about the increase in local COVID-19 cases, discussing hospital staffing, morale at long-term care facilities, and preparation for a vaccine.

During the meeting, which took place Tuesday afternoon, health department officials reported 70% of all hospital beds in the Abilene area are currently in use, and ICUs remain at or near capacity.

Hendrick Medical Center recently sent a State of Texas Assistance Request for 90 additional staff members to help expand their ICU and hosptial capacity, but they only received 60.

Health department officials say long term acute care facilities, such as nursing homes, are having the biggest impact on hospital capacity.

They also noted that morale is low among staff members for these facilities, because they are isolated at work and often also isolate themselves at home to protect their patients.

A plan to partner with local businesses to give these employees something fun to do outside of work is underway.

The impact schools are having on COVID-19 cases was also discussed, saying the biggest source of outbreaks among students has been extracurricular activities, not classroom instruction.

Right now, no restrictions on extracurricular activities have been implemented, but health department officials say they would support any district that wants to do-so.

Hendrick Medical Center is preparing to receive a vaccine from Pfizer, which has looked promising in trials.

They have purchases new freezers to accommodate nearly 1,000 doses, but the timeline for receiving the vaccine is unknown right now.

Watch the video above for the full press conference.

