Taylor County Expo Center ‘determined to host’ West Texas Fair & Rodeo in September

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Expo Center is ‘determined to host’ the West Texas Fair & Rodeo in September, as coronavirus concerns cause similar events across the nation to cancel.

General Manager Rochelle Johnson confirmed the West Texas Fair & Rodeo is still set to take place September 10-19 as originally scheduled, saying “we are moving forward, determined to host our beloved fair & rodeo.”

West Texas Fair and Rodeo board members and staff are going to keep their guests’ and the local community’s health in mind moving forward and will do everything necessary to keep the event safe, clean, and compliant with any local, state, or federal mandates.

“We are aware that some aspects of this year’s fair will look different than years past, but quality will remain the same,” Johnson says.

Other annual events, such as the Taylor County Livestock Show and the Western Heritage Classic, are on the Expo Center’s calendar for 2021.

Read the full statement from Johnson below:

As we all look to September for the 2020 West Texas Fair and Rodeo, we wanted to keep our community, both near and far, up to date on how we are currently moving forward. We are moving forward, determined to host our beloved fair & rodeo. The Board and Staff of the West Texas Fair and Rodeo value the health of visitors and surrounding community as well as our guests’ experiences, so we will continue to work diligently to survey the current conditions and prepare our facilities and staff to produce a successful as well as safe and clean event at our fairgrounds, in accordance with all federal, state, and local mandates. We recognize both the economic and emotional impact our event has on Abilene as well as those who participate and compete at the West Texas Fair and Rodeo. We hold this responsibility near our hearts as we make decisions moving forward. We are aware that some aspects of this year’s fair will look different than year’s past, but quality will remain the same. Please continue to follow our social media pages as well as our website as these will be some of the first platforms, we will utilize to post updates and other information.

