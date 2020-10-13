Taylor County Judge gives official go ahead for bars to re-open Wednesday

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls gave the official go ahead for bars to re-open locally Wednesday.

During a meeting with the media Tuesday afternoon, Judge Bolls said he is exercising the authority given to him under Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order and deciding to allow bars to open at 50% capacity beginning October 14.

However, bar owners and managers will have to abide by strict stipulations to keep their customers and staff safe.

Eating and drinking will only be allowed while customers are seated (venues with wine, beer, or liquor tastings will allow standing with certain restrictions), and indoor occupancy must remain at 50% or less.

Judge Bolls says these regulations will be enforced on a complaint-generated basis and the local rules regarding bars and other venues could change as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Read Judge Bolls’ full announcement on the reopening of bars in the document below:

