Taylor County Judge issues correction, says Big Country area has not surpassed COVID-19 threshold

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls has issued a correction, saying the Big Country’s Trauma Service Area has not surpassed the COVID-19 hospitalization threshold set by Governor Greg Abbott.

Tuesday, Judge Bolls updated the public with the correct information, which reveals Trauma Service Area ‘D’ – made up of most Big Country Counties – has a hospitalization rate of 8.2%.

This is the number of hospitalized patients in the Trauma Service Area that have COVID-19 in comparison to the total hospital capacity.

Monday, Judge Bolls released a different number – saying the hospitalization rate had reached an alarming 16%.

He mistakenly calculated that number by finding the percentage hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area in comparison to the total number of hospitalized patients, not taking hospital capacity into the equation.

Judge Bolls says the miscalculation happened because he was referring to the wrong column on a spreadsheet of information, and now that he knows which numbers to use, he will not make this mistake again.

“I can offer no other explanation than to say that these are very challenging times in which we live and the public should be able to trust what we are telling them is correct,” Judge Bolls explains.

Under Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, if a Trauma Service Area has a hospitalization rate of at least 15% for 7 consecutive days, then further restrictions, such as lowering business capacity and reclosing bars, would be enacted.

GA-32 does explain that the hospitalization rate is calculated by finding “hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity.”

Trauma Service Area ‘D’ is comprised of the following counties:

Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor and Throckmorton.

