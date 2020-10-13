Taylor County reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, 87 new positives added

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County is reporting the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases to-date, adding 87 new positives.

Statistics released Tuesday afternoon show that of the 87 new cases, 31 came from PCR tests and 56 came from antigen tests.

Thirty patients who were actively fighting the virus recovered. Twenty-seven remain hospitalized, and their current conditions are not known at this time.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3511 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

