Taylor County reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, 71 new positives added

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County is reporting the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases to-date, adding 71 new positives.

Statistics released Friday afternoon show that of the 71 new cases, 44 came from PCR tests and 27 came from antigen tests.

Positive COVID-19 results rise from 1% to 12% in Taylor County, health district breaks down different types of tests

Sixteen patients who were actively fighting the virus recovered. Thirty-six remain hospitalized, and their current conditions are not known at this time. A percentage of these hospitalized patients are in ICU and/or on ventilators.

To-date, 10,704 PCR tests have been administered for COVID-19, and 383 antigen tests have been reported positive since June 25.

274 inmates and 29 staff members at the Taylor County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, with most cases being confirmed during a recent outbreak.

It’s unclear if Taylor County’s daily COVID-19 totals reflect the totals from the jail.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the City of Abilene for clarification.

Further demographic information for Taylor County’s COVID-19 patients can be found in the graphics below:

