ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County is reporting the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases to-date, adding 71 new positives.
Statistics released Friday afternoon show that of the 71 new cases, 44 came from PCR tests and 27 came from antigen tests.
Positive COVID-19 results rise from 1% to 12% in Taylor County, health district breaks down different types of tests
Sixteen patients who were actively fighting the virus recovered. Thirty-six remain hospitalized, and their current conditions are not known at this time. A percentage of these hospitalized patients are in ICU and/or on ventilators.
To-date, 10,704 PCR tests have been administered for COVID-19, and 383 antigen tests have been reported positive since June 25.
274 inmates and 29 staff members at the Taylor County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, with most cases being confirmed during a recent outbreak.
It’s unclear if Taylor County’s daily COVID-19 totals reflect the totals from the jail.
KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the City of Abilene for clarification.
Further demographic information for Taylor County’s COVID-19 patients can be found in the graphics below:
Latest Posts:
- Taylor County reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, 71 new positives added
- Taco Bell revamping menu, eliminating some favorite items
- Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid Trump’s wrath
- Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges
- Arkansas woman charged in nearly $2 million COVID-19 relief fraud