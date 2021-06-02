Tennessee inmate escapes custody en route to get COVID-19 test

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An inmate in Tennessee escaped custody while authorities were taking him to get a COVID-19 test.

Deputies are searching for Anthony Burnette, who escaped as he was being taken to the Grundy County Health Department.

He was last seen entering some woods behind the Health Department building. He was handcuffed, barefoot and wearing orange inmate clothes.

Authorities deployed a helicopter and a dog team in their search.

Burnette is charged with drug possession and criminal trespass.