‘This may be the beginning of the end’: Nearly 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 3,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Abilene.

Healthcare workers at Hendrick Medical Center rejoiced as they unpacked a temperature-controlled box Thursday afternoon.

“This may be the beginning of the end,” Greg Perry, PharmD, remarked as he removed dry ice and styrofoam surrounding the live-saving doses.

The vaccines will be stored at the same temperature which they were shipped, -70 degrees, until they can be administered.

Front-line employees, like Hendrick’s healthcare workers, will be first in line to receive the vaccine beginning Friday morning.

They are encouraging the public to get vaccinated as well, as soon as they have the option to do-so.

