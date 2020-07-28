Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Brown County, 20th to-date

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Brown County Tuesday, marking the 20th death to-date.

The dead patients are described as 2 females in their 90s and 1 female in her 70s. All three were nursing home residents.

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were also reported Tuesday, but there are no more PCR positive cases in any Brown County nursing homes.

Most of the 20 reported deaths have been connected to assisted living facilities.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County can be found below:

 3184    Tested
     2828     Negative
        343     Positive Cases (PCR Tests)
           31     Positive Antigen/Antibody
           13     Pending
        225     Recovered
           98     Active Cases
           20     Deaths

