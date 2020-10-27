Trauma Service Area including Scurry County must return to 50% capacity due to COVID-19

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Trauma Service Area that includes Scurry County has been ordered to return to 50% capacity for all establishments due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Scurry County Judge Dan Hicks sent out the update Tuesday morning, saying that because COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas Trauma Service Area B have been at or more than 15% for the past 7 days, the reduced capacity must be enforced under Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order.

This means establishments such as restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, museums, and libraries in Trauma Service Area B must operate at 50% capacity or less until further notice.

Trauma Service Area B, which includes the Big Country counties of Scurry, King, and Kent, is comprised of the following areas:

Bailey, Castro, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry.

All elective surgeries in this Trauma Service Area must also cease.





The Trauma Service Area that includes Abilene and most of the Big Country – Area D – has not yet surpassed the 15% threshold, although it is well on its way.

Monday, Hendrick Medical Center said 14.29% of the patients admitted to their hospitals had COVID-19 and the ICUs at both Abilene hospitals remain full or at capacity.

